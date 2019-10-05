The Conewago Valley School District Board of Directors didn’t have far to go in finding its next superintendent. Christopher Rudisill, the assistant superintendent of the district, was chosen for the role at the Sept. 16 board meeting. He will assume the role of superintendent Jan. 6, 2020, following the retirement of Superintendent Russell Greenholt, whose last day with the district is March 9, 2020. “He’s done an excellent job for us,” board president Keith Mummert said Friday. Rudisill, 46, who was born in York, said he is thankful to have been chosen to continue the good things going on at the district. “It’s a very unique and dynamic community that I am a part of,” Rudisill said. His started his career in edu
