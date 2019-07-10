The Gettysburg Borough Storm Water Authority (GBSWA) is set to send its first-ever bills to property owners in the borough.
Bills are to be sent to all owners on July 15, Borough Manager Charles Gable said Tuesday.
Most homeowners will receive an annual bill for $50 or $100, but “a few” will receive bills for $200, he said. Commercial property owners will also be billed, Gable said.
Because the fee is not a tax, it also applies to properties owned by tax-exempt nonprofit and governmental institutions such as churches, schools, and the National Park Service, he said.
Fees are based on the portion of each property covered by impervious surfaces that do not easily let water enter the ground, ranging from roofs to parking lots. The extent of such areas was determined primarily by satellite imagery, Gable said.
Bills will be due after 45 days, with a discount for early payment and a charge for late payment, he said.
The proceeds are to fund projects mandated by the federal Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) program, which hits municipalities with significant fines if they fail to reduce runoff, erosion, and other sources of water pollution.
The borough’s engineer, Chad Clabaugh of the Gettysburg-based C.S. Davidson firm, has estimated armoring stream banks, installing rain gardens, and other MS4-related projects could cost the borough more than $188,000 annually for five years.
Extensive information is available on the borough’s website, www.gettysburgpa.gov/gettysburg-borough-storm-water-authority-gbswa. Also, the borough posted a video titled “Gettysburg Borough — Stormwater Management and MS4 Program” on YouTube.
The GBSWA board was unanimous in adopting rates, rules, and regulations during its regular meeting Monday, Gable said. Board members also authorized borough staffers to apply for grants.
Bills are based on each property’s equivalent residential units (ERU). The GBSWA defines one ERU as “the statistically estimated impervious area found on the average single-family residential parcel.” In theory, each ERU is $100. The actual rates are: up to 1,249 square feet is regarded as one-half of an ERU; 1,250 to 3,749 square feet is regarded as one ERU; and larger properties are billed at one ERU per each 2,500 square feet.
Some connections to the borough storm water system are illegal. For example, “gray water from your washing machine should not go into the storm drain,” Gable said. Violators can be fined, he said.
The borough council, which also met Monday, took a step toward expanding the duties of the borough Code Enforcement Appeals Board to include appeals related to the GBSWA. The council authorized the drafting of an ordinance for future adoption.
The council enacted an ordinance creating the GBSWA in November.
