“We’ve got the coolest job in town,” Isaac Bucher, owner of Mister Ed’s Elephant Museum & Candy Emporium, said of his vendor booth at Gettysburg’s Civil War re-enactment Saturday.
Mister Ed’s, the popular local candy store, is known for selling unique fudges and candies, but to accommodate people braving the sweltering heat to get a look at the re-enactment, the business branched out for the weekend, offering snow cones and cold lemonade.
As the heat beat down, many people sought relief in tents and beneath tent flies beneath the battle re-enactments. Children and adults alike could be seen sipping Mister Ed’s icy red and blue snow cones.
Mister Ed’s has been attending the re-enactment as a vendor for more than 20 years and has changed its menu a few times over the past two decades, Bucher said. In the past, the business also offered food, but determined it might be better to try something cold, such as snow cones, Bucher said. The number of customers is frequently determined by the weather. With many hoping to cool down on Saturday, business was booming.
“We’re having a good day,” Bucher said.
When Mister Ed’s first started selling snow cones, they offered 12 flavors. However, that changed when an event attendee approached Ed Gotwalt, founder of the business and locally known as the “Mister Ed.” The attendee happened to be in the “snow cone business” and suggested offering only two flavors, Gotwalt said.
Gotwalt and Bucher decided to offer two flavors the following year, and after a successful weekend, the practice stuck.
According to Bucher, the business has its best two weeks of the year during the re-enactment and Gettysburg Bike Week. Many traveling to and from the Chambersburg area to attend the re-enactment will stop in the store on their way home, Bucher said. Mr. Ed’s shop is located along U.S. Route 30 between Gettysburg and Fayetteville.
Throughout his years of involvement, Gotwalt has always enjoyed the family environment of the re-enactments.
“It’s a family-oriented experience,” Gotwalt said. “For the people who come here, a lot of them for the first time, they leave here feeling good about why they came and what they saw.”
