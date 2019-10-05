LECTURE — David Priess (5th from left) lectured Thursday evening at Gettysburg College on how U.S. presidencies have concluded throughout history. The event was sponsored by the college’s Fielding Center for Presidential Leadership Study, whose director, Shirley Anne Warshaw (far right) and student fellows flanked Priess.
LECTURE — Former CIA officer and presidential scholar David Preiss lectured Thursday evening at Gettysburg College on how U.S. presidencies have concluded throughout history. Priess also commented on current events surrounding the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump.
LECTURE — David Priess (5th from left) lectured Thursday evening at Gettysburg College on how U.S. presidencies have concluded throughout history. The event was sponsored by the college’s Fielding Center for Presidential Leadership Study, whose director, Shirley Anne Warshaw (far right) and student fellows flanked Priess.
LECTURE — Former CIA officer and presidential scholar David Preiss lectured Thursday evening at Gettysburg College on how U.S. presidencies have concluded throughout history. Priess also commented on current events surrounding the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.