Through the support of local residents and a grant from the Thomas L. Cline Foundation, the Gettysburg Library is getting a new roof.
Over the past few years, the existing roof has experienced a number of issues, according to a release from the Adams County Library System (ACLS).
Although recently patched, the oldest part of the roof needed immediate replacement because the original tongue-in-groove deck is rotting. On three sections of the roof, the rubber membrane is aged, which is causing cracks and holes to appear. In a fourth section, the metal coping has deteriorated and pulled loose from the parapet wall.
In 2018, the library’s roof developed four new leaks, one which resulted in the closure of a second-floor section of the library where books were shelved. Books were removed to minimize damage.
Sharon Magraw, daughter and board member of the TL Cline Foundation, said according to the release, “It is with great pride my father’s foundation, the Thomas L. Cline Foundation, is able to preserve the library’s century-old building by replacing their roof. With this grant, it will allow the Adams County Library to continue to serve the people of this historic and beautiful county.”
After a bid process, the ACLS Board of Trustees contracted with Daniel F. Smith Roofing Inc. of Hanover to replace the roof. The construction will take about two weeks. The library’s parking lot will be closed due to construction materials and equipment being stored there during the work.
