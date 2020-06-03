A person working traffic/security during the Gettysburg Area High School Parade of Warriors on Saturday has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email from Principal Jeremy Lusk and Superintendent Jason Perrin.
The Parade of Warriors was held Saturday afternoon so students could drive through the district parking lot, be recognized by their teachers and administrators and receive their diplomas. The only time students exited their vehicles was when they walked up to the stage to pick up their diploma from a table.
“Though the DOH (Department of Health) classifies this setting and the known interactions during the parade as low-risk, we feel it is responsible to inform the community we care for,” the email reads. “As communities work to reopen, this type of communication may unfortunately become more common. The goal is not to cause unnecessary harm but to inform.”
The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act prevents the district from naming the person who tested positive, school board President Kenny Hassinger said Wednesday evening.
“As we all should, pay attention to your own health and continue to take precautions, following advice from the PA Department of Health and CDC,” the email reads.
