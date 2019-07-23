As of Monday, no one had stepped forward to fill a vacancy on the Gettysburg Borough Council.
“People aren’t busting down the door to apply,” Borough Manager Charles Gable told the council during a workshop meeting.
A deadline is drawing near. Charles Strauss resigned effective July 15 after he and his family moved from a rented house in Ward 3 to one they bought in Ward 2.
Council members, who are legally bound to name a successor by Aug. 15, said they hope to make an appointment during their Aug. 12 meeting. They asked potential candidates to make their interest known by Aug. 8 at 5 p.m., giving council members the weekend before the meeting to review submitted information.
Potential candidates with questions about “what we do and what the expectations are” can contact any council member, President Susan Naugle said. Contact information is on the borough’s website, www.gettysburgpa.gov.
A form is also on the website. It can be accessed by searching the site for “volunteer application.”
Applicants may also contact Gable or borough Secretary Sara Stull at cgable@gettysburgpa.gov or sstull@gettysburgpa.gov. They can also be reached at 717-334-1160. The extensions are 222 for Gable or 240 for Stull.
Any registered voter over 18 who has lived in Ward 3 for at least a year is eligible to apply for the seat. Ward 3 includes the area west of Baltimore Street and south of West Middle Street.
Whoever is chosen will serve until the first Monday in January.
After that, the two remaining years of Strauss’s four-year term are to be filled by the winner of Nov. 5’s regular municipal election. The two major parties will be able to place names on the ballot, while procedures for independent candidates and write-in votes will be the same as in any other election, officials said.
Strauss, a Democrat who took office at the beginning of 2018, continues to serve on the borough’s planning commission. There is no partisan requirement for applicants.
Also during the Aug. 12 meeting, members plan to schedule a public hearing on a request by West Broadway property owners to form a neighborhood improvement district (NID).
Through it, they would impose an annual fee on themselves for future maintenance of their neighborhood’s distinctive raised mid-street “islands.”
The hearing would be part of the process of passing an ordinance instituting the NID, officials said.
“It really was something how quickly the neighborhood pulled together on this,” Gable said.
Reconstruction of West and East Broadway is under way as planned and is moving according to schedule, borough Public Works Director Robert Harbaugh said.
