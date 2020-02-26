Littlestown Area School District (LASD) board welcomed a new teacher and Students of the Month at Monday’s meeting.
Littlestown High School’s newest social studies teacher, Brandon Brady, introduced himself to the board.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Foggy in the morning. Then periods of showers later in the day. High 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Snow may mix in late. Low 34F. SSE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: February 26, 2020 @ 2:33 am
Littlestown Area School District (LASD) board welcomed a new teacher and Students of the Month at Monday’s meeting.
Littlestown High School’s newest social studies teacher, Brandon Brady, introduced himself to the board.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Vote for your Winter Sports Athlete of the Week. Voting is opening until 5 p.m. on Thursday. The winner will be announced in Friday's edition of the Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.