Franklin supervisors made quick work of a brief agenda at their Thursday meeting.
With some discussion, the full board, which included Christopher Santay via digital transmission from his deployment overseas, Matthew Williams, and Chairman Henry Crushong:
• Approved a 90-day extension on the Kalathas development project, to allow the developers to clear up some minor technical problems in the plan.
• Offered conditional approval of the Ketterman subdivision plan pending certain details being met.
• Discussed a tangle between the owners of a Ketterman subdivision, and some disagreements between the supervisors and the planning board. John Murphy, attorney for the Kettermans, said he has testimony from the neighbors surrounding the development saying none of them object to it.
In other business, the supervisors authorized township Secretary Susan Plank to produce the documents to apply for a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Multimodal Transportation Fund Grant to replace or repair the bridge on Bottom Road.
Plank was also assigned to begin looking for ways to cut down on the township’s health insurance. The rates on the current plan Franklin uses went up by 14 percent from last year.
The board is continuing to investigate a complicated dispute between some township property owners over changes in the drainage pattern on some agricultural land which are alleged to be the source of a detrimental domino effect on neighbors.
A township resident said the Soil and Conservation District and the Department of Environmental Protection have all been contacted, with no result so far.
