A ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday celebrated a major new addition to the former Arendtsville Elementary School, now the Upper Adams Intermediate School.

About 75 students, community members, staff, administrators, and other officials gathered to mark Tuesday’s planned opening of the facility for face-to-face instruction five days per week. Online instruction began Aug. 26, Principal Sonia Buckley said.

