Owen Torres, left, and Michael Cogliano Jr. perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” Friday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly-expanded former Arendtsville Elementary School, now the Upper Adams Intermediate School. Both are ninth-graders. Torres attended the now-closed Bendersville Elementary School. Cogliano was a student at Arendtsville.
Upper Adams School District Superintendent Wesley Doll cuts a ribbon Friday outside the nearly-complete addition to the former Arendtsville Elementary School, now the Upper Adams Intermediate School (UAIS). Holding the ribbon are, from left, school board members Rob Ebbert and Sue Crouse, Doll, UAIS Principal Sonia Buckley, and school board member James Rutkowski, with staff members in the background.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday celebrated a major new addition to the former Arendtsville Elementary School, now the Upper Adams Intermediate School.
About 75 students, community members, staff, administrators, and other officials gathered to mark Tuesday’s planned opening of the facility for face-to-face instruction five days per week. Online instruction began Aug. 26, Principal Sonia Buckley said.
