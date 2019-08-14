The Buchanan Valley Fire Department announced the death of Walter Wagaman, a firefighter injured almost two weeks ago while responding to an emergency call.
The brief statement posted Tuesday on the fire department’s website read: “It is with deep regret that we announce the LODD (line-of-duty death) of Assistant Chief Wagaman. Additional details will follow! Please respect the family and department’s privacy at this time.”
Wagaman, 46, of Orrtanna, had been in the trauma unit at WellSpan York Hospital.
Wagaman was “ejected” from the front passenger area of a fire engine Aug. 2 on Carlisle Road (Pa. Route 34), state police said. The engine was turning left from Aspers-Bendersville Road onto Carlisle Road at 9:23 p.m., police said.
Buchanan Valley firefighters, standing in for the Bendersville Community Fire Company during its annual carnival, were responding to a vehicle crash in the 3600 block of Carlisle Pike, according to a fire company news release. A Penn State Life Lion helicopter transported Wagaman to the hospital.
Wagaman was ejected “for unknown reasons,” according to the release.
