A heavy storm rolled away in time to permit Gettysburg College to conduct its 17th annual First-Year Walk Thursday.
Beginning on campus, nearly 700 members of the Class of 2023 retraced the steps students and townspeople took to hear Abraham Lincoln dedicate the Soldiers’ National Cemetery in 1863.
A shred of a rainbow hung in the sky as the students turned from Baltimore Street into the cemetery, lowering their voices as they did so.
“Some splendid new American dream will arise from your hearts,” Gettysburg Foundation President Matthew Moen told the students after he declaimed the Gettysburg Address. A guest speaker traditionally voices Lincoln’s words near the site of their original delivery.
Also in the cemetery, Gettysburg Mayor Ted Streeter welcomed the new students and presented class representative Cynthia Anyaoku with a key to the borough.
Robert Iuliano, in his first year as president of the college, urged students to “use your education to advance Lincoln’s existential charge” to maintain government by, for, and of the people.
Moen contrasted the “easy eloquence and quiet humility” of Lincoln’s address with “a world now bursting with self-importance.”
An education at a liberal arts college has “nothing to do with liberal or conservative politics,” Moen said, but centers instead on “liberating the mind from ignorance and superstition,” “leading a more rewarding and interesting life,” and gaining the skills needed for good citizenship.
Today’s students face “unnerving” challenges ranging from climate change to “artificial intelligence flattening everything in its path,” Moen said.
Meanwhile, he said, “my generation is botching the task of handing over a smoothly functioning democracy to your generation.”
Nonetheless, Moen expressed confidence students will face the problems “head-on” just as diseases have been cured and wars won in the past.
After the playing of taps closed the event, three new students described their reactions.
“It was really great to be welcomed in the community,” said Lauren Manning of West Hartford, Conn., who said she was “inspired” and “honored” to take part.
“I thought it was moving” to hear the address in such a historic setting as the sun set, said Talia Moss, an American who resides in Toronto.
“I got teary-eyed,” said Parsia Daughoghi of Weston, Conn. “Now I’m always going to be a part of one of the most intense times America ever faced.”
The Gettysburg Foundation works with the National Park Service to preserve and interpret Gettysburg National Military Park’s resources, including the cemetery, according to the foundation’s website.
