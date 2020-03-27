A New Oxford man suffered “gunshot wounds that were non-life threatening” Wednesday, according to Hanover Borough Police Department.
Police went to the 400 block of Baltimore Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. following “a report of a burglary at an apartment where the resident, a 21 year old Hanover man, related that he shot a male intruder, who then fled the area on foot,” Police Chief Chad Martin wrote in a release issued Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.