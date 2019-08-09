A fundraiser is planned Saturday to aid an East Berlin Borough Council member who is being treated for paralysis after a fall.
The public event on behalf of Dave Meixner and his family is set for 5 to 10 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8896, 107 Locust St., East Berlin.
Plans for the “Bands and Beer” event include live music by Russian Collusion and Plaid Cow Project, according to a Facebook post.
“All donations will go directly to Dave and Rebecca Meixner and their family to help them with medical bills, home renovations and meeting their basic needs,” the post reads.
Donations will be $10 at the door and $4 per beer, according to the post, which asks participants to bring cash or a check.
Also, an online donation page had accumulated $8,725 toward a $60,000 goal as of Wednesday. The page is at www.gofundme.com/f/let039s-get-dave-meixner-back-on-his-feet.
On July 6, Meixner took “a severe fall in his driveway” that left him with “an ‘incomplete’ spinal cord injury that paralyzed him from the neck down,” according to a news release issued on behalf of the family.
“While his injury has not resulted in complete loss of function, doctors say there is no way to determine what motor functions Dave will gain back,” according to the release.
“Though we are happy to share that so far he is exceeding the expectations of his doctors, this has been a scary, unexpected tragedy for himself and his family,” according to the donation page.
Emergency surgery began “what will be a long and challenging recovery. This process will include many months of care and physical therapy in hopes to regain his mobility,” the donation page reads.
“At Dave’s side is his wife, Rebecca, and his children, Fritz and Lilli. Neither Dave nor Rebecca are able to work as they focus entirely on Dave’s recovery, leaving them financially strained. Rebecca said the family is relying entirely on donations for financial needs, including mortgage payments,” according to the release.
Meixner’s steady, “determined” progress may enable him to attend Sept. 4’s East Berlin Borough Council meeting in a wheelchair, member Anne Geiger said Wednesday during the council’s regular meeting.
Council members agreed to seek an engineering review of the 1970s-era borough building’s compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. They also discussed potentially moving September’s meeting, set for 7 p.m., to a more accessible location.
The council also took the first step toward adopting a resolution needed to authorize members to participate in meetings remotely by phone or other electronic connection.
Meixner underwent emergency surgery at WellSpan York Hospital and was later transported to Magee Rehabilitation Hospital in Philadelphia, according to the release.
“The Meixner family has been positively overwhelmed by the love, compassion and help the East Berlin community has offered,” according to the release.
