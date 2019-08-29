The future of Adams County’s homeless shelter is a little more secure thanks to a grant from WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
South Central Community Action Programs has received a $450,000 commitment from the healthcare provider to ensure the shelter’s continued operation for the next three years, according to SCCAP Chief Executive Officer Megan Shreve.
The funding was made possible through the Gettysburg Hospital Foundation, Shreve said. SCCAP will receive $150,000 annually for three years according to the agreement.
Shreve said the news was especially welcome during what has been a trying year for SCCAP due to changes in government funding.
Earlier this year, the shelter’s hours were reduced to evenings and overnights only.
The SCCAP shelter’s limited hours was very problematic for its residents, many of whom are children. On Thursday, 33 people including 22 children, were staying at the shelter.
This grant allows SCCAP to restore the shelter operations to 24 hours a day seven days a week, Shreve said. Families usually stay at the shelter for 60 to 90 days, Shreve said.
“This is amazing,” Shreve said.
Shreve explained that SCCAP’s mission goes beyond housing homeless. The organization’s staff works with families to help them on a path of self-sustainability through programs such as The Gleaning Project and Circles Support Group.
“The funding from WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital will not only allow us to maximize the services and operations of the shelter but will also provide us with the time to determine and develop future funding opportunities,” Shreve said.
Shreve added this grant is just one of several ways WellSpan helps Adams County’s venerable citizens.
Earlier this summer, it received a Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania Achievement Award for a project that helps patients ready to be discharged find affordable nursing or personal care homes.
“We have a shared belief with SCCAP that a person’s health and wellness is directly influenced by aspects of their lives that are sometimes out of their control,” said Jane Hyde, Ph.D., senior vice president, WellSpan Health and president of WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
“SCCAP and their shelter provide an important option to families experiencing housing challenges and is a very important service to our community serving more than 60 families every year.”
The grant from WellSpan puts SCCAP’s operational budget on more stable ground, Shreve said, but donations from the public are still needed. Donations can be mailed to 153 North Stratton St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
