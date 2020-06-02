Giada Langville springs off the diving board on the opening day for the YWCA swimming pool, which is located at the intersection of Route 30 and Country Club Lane. The pool opened to the public on Monday.
Mark Mellon, right, aquatics director at the YWCA Gettysburg/Adams County, checks Mark Purdy’s temperature as he enters the pool on Monday. Everyone entering the pool, including employees, lifeguards and visitors will have their temperatures checked as they enter.
Wendy Chambers treated herself to a vacation of sorts on Monday, soaking in the afternoon sunshine while relaxing poolside. The Gettysburg resident was one of a dozen early arrivals as YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County opened its outdoor pools located at 730 Chambersburg Road.
The YWCA implemented a series of safety measures that fall in line with state guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic prior to opening on Monday. Members and guests are required to sign waivers upon their initial visit to the facility while guest capacity limitations and social distancing practices are also in place.
