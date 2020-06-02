Wendy Chambers treated herself to a vacation of sorts on Monday, soaking in the afternoon sunshine while relaxing poolside. The Gettysburg resident was one of a dozen early arrivals as YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County opened its outdoor pools located at 730 Chambersburg Road.

The YWCA implemented a series of safety measures that fall in line with state guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic prior to opening on Monday. Members and guests are required to sign waivers upon their initial visit to the facility while guest capacity limitations and social distancing practices are also in place.

