The Rotary Club of Gettysburg monthly recognizes high school seniors from New Oxford and Bermudian Springs High Schools based on academic achievement, school leadership, extra-curricular involvement, community service and character. The students recognized in February are Muhammad Ali from New Oxford High School and Aislinn Bloom from Bermudian Springs High School.
Muhammad is a member of the National Honor Society, the vice president of the National Science Honor Society and the president of the Student Council. He plays on the volleyball team and is a member of the Speech & Debate Club as well as the Chess Club. Muhammad thrives through challenges and as a result, he presents with a humbled resilience. He is a hard worker and is gifted academically. Muhammad plans to attend University of Pennsylvania to study Molecular Biology to become a Hematologist or an Oncologist. Muhammad is the son of Muhammad and Tahira Ashraf. He was presented by Dr. Joel Brosius, faculty sponsor.
