At least $12,800 was the estimated potential loss in revenue if the Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board of School Directors voted to eliminate student fees for sporting events, officials said Monday.
Casey Thurston, the GASD athletic director, said the $12,800 was not “a true figure” because it did not represent the increase in paid staff that would be needed to accommodate the influx of students at the athletic events.
In July, the GASD board tabled a motion for the athletic admission fee schedule for the 2019-2020 school year. At that meeting, school board member Kenneth Hassinger questioned “the rationale” in charging students to attend sporting events. At $3 and $1 per student, Hassinger said he did not believe the district had been “making a fortune off of this.”
Hassinger also asked if the admission fees were preventing students who participate in the free and reduced meal program at the district from attending sporting events.
Hassinger said he wanted to make sure all students have the same opportunity to go to sporting events. It could lead to a student finding an interest in a sport they did not know they would have, he said.
Despite the delay in voting, the school board unanimously approved the athletic admission fee schedule for 2019-2020 without any changes.
GASD students will continue to pay fees for certain district sporting events. Some events like track and field, softball, cross country, swimming, and the like do not require student fees to attend, according to Thurston.
“I only wanted to bring it up for discussion and bring it up for transparency on how we are making these decisions,” Hassinger said.
Students from first through 12th grades pay $3 for high school events, including football, volleyball, soccer, basketball and wrestling, according to the fee schedule. Adults are charged $5 for those same events at the high school level.
At the middle school, adults pay $3 and students pay $1 for basketball, wrestling and volleyball, according to the fee schedule.
The fee schedule shows senior citizens who are 60 years old and above and a resident of the district can receive free admission to all sporting events “with a gold card.”
Gettysburg school board members, administrators, faculty, staff, “and their immediate household family (children ages K-12 and spouse)” may receive “complimentary admission into regular season home events,” according to the schedule document.
“GASD employees should have their school-issued ID with them for complimentary admission,” the document indicated.
The motion also contained 2019-2020 sports season pass fees.
The sports season passes for GASD families attending home events were listed at: $45 for one adult; $25 for one student; $80 for two adults; $80 for one adult and two or more students; and $120 for two adults and two or more students.
Also, during the meeting, the school board approved hiring Michael Rupp as a high school assistant principal, effective Aug. 15. Rupp will receive a $83,500 salary as well as benefits in the administrative compensation plan.
