The driver of a pickup truck that slammed into a house on North Main Street in Biglerville early Friday evening was taken to a hospital by private transportation, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at the scene.
It appeared a gray and maroon Ford F250 was traveling south into Biglerville on state Route 34, known as Main Street within the borough. The truck appears to have run off the west side of the southbound lane, its front passenger side smashing into the rear driver’s side of a parked gray Jeep, before the pickup jumped the curb, hitting and uprooting part of a white birch tree, and its front driver’s side careening into the north wall of a house at 144 N. Main St. The Jeep was pushed some 50 feet south along North Main Street, stopping in a southeasterly direction.
