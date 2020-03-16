South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP) is implementing a bagged food system for the foreseeable future, a reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Lisa Beaver, Adams Food Pantry coordinator.
Attempting to limit the spread of the virus, access to the Gettysburg Food Pantry has been limited to staff and specified volunteers. Pre-selected foods will be handed out to recipients in need for the foreseeable future.
“We’re trying to get everyone fed safely,” she said.
Normally, recipients are able to walk through the aisles of the food pantry to select the items they need. Trying to limit infection while the pantry is under increased demand, they will instead by provided pre-packaged bags of food in specified areas.
Bags are to include canned goods, cereal, Hamburger Helper, meat, rice or pasta, and either juice or shelf-stable milk, she said. A family of one or two receives up to two bags. Families of three or four receives three bags and families of five or more get four bags, she said.
Crowding the pantry’s receiving office is not an option, Beaver said. Many people have opted to wait in their cars. Pavement markings show recommended distances recipients should maintain.
“No one’s fussed,” Beaver said.
Inside the pantry, staff and volunteers form a human assembly line, bagging items and passing bags until they’re full in an attempt to limit contact as much as possible. Recipient waivers are filled out by staff to prevent contamination of pens.
“We’re trying to give everyone space,” she said.
SCCAP is closely monitoring updates, Beaver said.
The food pantry’s hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to Beaver.
