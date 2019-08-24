Aiming to save both money and the environment, the Gettysburg Municipal Authority (GMA) Board Monday approved a switch to electricity provided from renewable sources.
“There’s more to business than the bottom line,” board member Tim Good said.
Acting by consensus, the board undertook a four-year commitment to purchase only electricity derived from sources such as wind and solar power.
Offered by GMA’s current provider, Constellation Energy, the rate will take effect in November next year and save roughly $24,000 annually in electric costs, GMA Facilities Manager Mark Guise said.
“We’re trying to do the right thing with the environment and not just with water,” Good said.
In other matters, a meeting is planned Aug. 28 with Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection officials to learn more about potential changes in limits on how much water can be drawn from local streams, Guise said.
That information will help the board decide whether to withdraw or continue pursuing a request to connect to the York Water Company’s system, he said.
The Susquehanna River Basin Commission has asked for a decision on the latter by Sept. 28, he said.
Flow has remained “pretty much normal” in Marsh Creek despite recent dry weather, Guise said.
In other business:
• Letters are being prepared to inform owners of requirements related to equipment to prevent water from flowing back into the GMA system from commercial properties, Guise said. In April, the board approved a contract with Pennsylvania Water Specialties Company to administer testing of equipment. The service carries no cost for GMA because the contractor makes its money from inspection fees, officials said. Letters are to be mailed over the coming months in four groups of about 300 each, Guise said.
• GMA received bills totaling $1,000 from the new Gettysburg Borough Storm Water Authority Board, Guise said. They are for the five well and other properties GMA owns in the borough. GMA will not appeal the bills, Guise said. The new storm board sent out its first-ever annual bills last month. Collected fees are to pay for federally-mandated improvements in the quality of storm water runoff to protect streams and ultimately the Chesapeake Bay. Since the charge is deemed to be a fee for service rather than a tax, it applies to nonprofit and public entities.
• Improvements of GMA’s water infrastructure are complete on Broadway but planned repaving by the borough is still in process, Guise said.
• A proposed addition to GMA’s building at Sixth and East Middle streets moved a tiny step toward reality when the board agreed to pay its engineering firm, Buchart Horn, $24,000 to create rough preliminary drawings to help gauge what such a structure might cost. A two-story structure would create spaces above the flood plain to protect records and provide an area from which equipment could be operated in event of a flood emergency, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.