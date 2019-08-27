State police are seeking two missing children, a Gettysburg woman who faces four felony charges, and her boyfriend.
A warrant has been issued for Lacey Kelly, 26, police said in a news release issued Tuesday.
She faces two counts each of concealing a child’s whereabouts and interference with a child’s custody, according to a magisterial docket.
Kelly “is allegedly accompanied by her boyfriend, Damien Highlander, 28,” and the children, according to a police news release.
The children were last seen in Adams County Aug. 25, according to the Adams County Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Lilyen Vanmetre, 2, has blonde hair and blue eyes, and Jayden Vanmetre, 4, has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the page.
Kelly is likely driving a black 2004 Pontiac Vibe bearing Pennsylvania plate KVG4958, according to the release.
State police asked anyone with information about the whereabouts of the individuals to contact the Gettysburg station at 717-334-8111.
Information can also be reported to the Adams County Crime Stoppers at 717-334-8057 or at accrimestoppers.com. The organization is offering a reward, according to its page.
