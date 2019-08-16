In hope of revitalizing the Baltimore Street corridor, the Gettysburg Borough Council committed $313,480 in required local matching funds toward a potential federal grant.
Members voted 5-0 Monday to apply for $1.254 million from the Federal Lands Access Program.
If the application is successful, the grant would fund the design portion of an approximately $11-million project to improve lighting, sidewalks, parking, and other conditions between the borough’s southern border and the Gettysburg Transit Center north of Lincoln Square.
“This is a huge step for the borough” as it moves toward the goal of replicating the “very successful” redevelopment of Steinwehr Avenue in recent years, council President Susan Naugle said.
Baltimore is the borough’s “spine,” and boosting economic development there would benefit the entire community, Naugle said.
Resident Mike Shestok rose from the audience to urge approval of the match guarantee, saying the vote was among the “most important” in years and “common sense says to pass it.”
Potential sources of the borough’s matching funds were among topics of a council workshop meeting last month.
One possibility is some $330,000 previously set aside for a possible revolving loan fund. The money originated with a state grant that helped finance construction of the new Kennie’s Market building on West Middle Street. The business paid back the money, which has languished for years as the council has considered but not finalized a low-interest loan plan. The loans would facilitate business façade improvements and code compliance projects for low-income property owners.
Other funding possibilities for the match include a low-interest loan from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Bank and a draw from the borough’s capital reserve fund.
In addition, property owners along Baltimore and the Main Street Gettysburg nonprofit economic development organization have been working to raise funds for the Baltimore project.
For example, on Oct. 4, MSG plans the “Long, Long, Long, Long Dinner Party.” Four blocks of Baltimore are to be closed to traffic from 5 to 8 p.m. as diners gather around tables stretching down the middle of the pavement from Lincoln Street to South Street. Tickets are $15 per person. Information is at www.mainstreetgettysburg.org.
Fundraising plans also include selling merchandise during the second annual Gettysburg Christmas Festival throughout the downtown and Steinwehr Avenue areas Dec. 6, 7, and 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.