A lightning strike caused a roof fire Wednesday on the Gettysburg College campus.
Firefighters used chainsaws to open a hole several feet wide in the slate roof of McKnight Hall, an ornate red brick classroom and office building on North Washington Street.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, to which numerous fire companies were dispatched shortly before 4 p.m.
“Moderate” smoke was present in the building after the lightning strike, said Gettysburg Asst. Fire Chief Edward Mizenko, who was in command.
Firefighters located the blaze shortly before 5 p.m., Mizenko said. It was between a corridor’s drywall and the roof’s slate tiles, in the “heavy timbers” of the building’s original roof, he said. The building was completed in 1898, according to the college’s website.
Asked whether the timbers were smoldering or flaming, Mizenko said “a little bit of both.”
Ladders were extended to the roof from three trucks. Arendtsville’s Tower 5 and Gettysburg’s Truck 1 were on North Washington between West Water and West Stevens streets. Tower 6 of Vigilant Hose Company, which is based in Emmitsburg, Md., was on the opposite side of the building, next to Pennsylvania Hall.
Firefighters used chain saws to create a path through tree branches so Vigilant’s ladder could reach the roof near its northwest corner, where firefighters used long pikes to push tiles out of the way. Chainsaw blades emerged through the roof, followed by smoke and firefighters’ helmeted heads.
The building was evacuated after fire alarms sounded inside, officials said at the scene. Firefighters entered the building with chainsaws and portable lights.
Across the street, at the campus’ literary magazine, the Gettysburg Review, an employee said she was at her desk when she “saw a flash at the right chimney and a little wisp of smoke.” She said she became concerned when she heard sirens.
Several bystanders said they heard the loud crack of lightning from inside other nearby buildings. One woman said a coworker was looking out a window and saw the lightning strike.
Other fire companies at the scene included Fairfield, Greenmount, Biglerville, United Hook & Ladder, Cashtown, Barlow, and Alpha from Littlestown. Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services was also present.
