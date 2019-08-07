Two local men were sentenced last week to probation for sexual contact with minors through social media platforms.
Dalton Inman, 22, of Aspers, pleaded guilty to corruption of a minor in June, while Joseph McKay, 20, of Hanover, entered a guilty plea in April to disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor, according to court records.
Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shawn Wagner sentenced Inman on July 30 to three years of probation after reviewing the facts in the case and letters from the defendant’s family.
Inman’s guilty plea was open with the understanding it would carry a minimum sentence of three months to a maximum of 23 months and 29 days of partial confinement, according to court officials.
The prosecution previously amended the corruption of minor charge in Inman’s case from a first-degree misdemeanor to a third-degree felony.
Inman’s alleged online activity drew the attention of Facebook, authorities claimed in charging documents.
Inman, represented by Adams County Chief Public Defender Kristin Rice, originally faced charges of unlawful contact with a minor, disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor, criminal use of a communication facility, and corruption of minors, stemming from Nov. 9.
Det. Eric Beyer of the Adams County District Attorney’s office started an investigation on Dec. 12 after Facebook disclosed an explicit conversation between a 22-year-old and a 15-year-old, the affidavit of probable cause indicated.
The conversations included “detailed verbal descriptions of sexual excitement and acts,” according to the affidavit.
Authorities found the suspect and victim resided in Adams County. The suspect was identified as Inman, according to the affidavit.
On Dec. 20, Inman was interviewed by police, allegedly admitting to being “involved in explicit chats with the victim, who he knew was 15 years of age,” the affidavit read.
While he was not determined to meet the criteria of a sexually violent predator through the Pennsylvania Sexual Offenders Assessment Board, Inman is still required to register as a sex offender for 15 years under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA), Wagner said.
In a separate case, McKay previously entered his guilty plea through a negotiated agreement that called for a sentence of three years of probation, according to Adams County First Assistant District Attorney Roy Keefer. The standard guideline range sentence would be probation to nine months of confinement, Keefer said.
Even though McKay’s charge involved a minor, there are not any sex offender registration requirements, according to court officials.
Wagner imposed sex offender conditions and rules along with standard conditions for McKay. McKay was represented by Adams County First Assistant Public Defender Jason Pudleiner.
Authorities alleged McKay sent a 16-year-old female a picture and video through Snapchat.
Keefer clarified in court that the image was of McKay’s private area.
The victim previously met McKay “at high school football games last year” when he was dating her friend, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed at Magisterial District Judge Daniel Bowman’s office.
Around Dec. 30, McKay added the juvenile on Snapchat, sending an image of his face that she recognized and was able to identify, the affidavit read.
The “conversation was one-sided,” with McKay allegedly talking about oral sex with the underage female, according to the affidavit.
The victim responded with her age and told McKay “he was cheating on his girlfriend by engaging in these conversations,” according to information provided in the affidavit.
McKay is accused of sending “images” which depicted him touching himself in a sexual manner, information in the affidavit revealed.
The juvenile took a screenshot of the image McKay sent and warned him “again that he was cheating on his girlfriend,” according to the affidavit.
McKay ultimately blocked the underage teen on Snapchat, the affidavit indicated.
“This conversation took place over a period of about five minutes,” the juvenile indicated in the affidavit.
Beyer reviewed the screenshot image as part of the investigation and deemed the transmission of such to an individual under 18 years old to be “illegal,” according to the affidavit.
On March 7, authorities executed a search warrant on McKay and his home located in Hanover, York County, according to the affidavit.
McKay is alleged to have “confessed to engaging in the conversation” with the minor and sending an image, according to the affidavit.
McKay was originally charged March 7 with four felony counts: corruption of minors; unlawful contact with a minor; criminal use of a communication facility; and disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.