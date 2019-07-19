Arendtsville Elementary School may gain a new name.
By consensus Tuesday, Upper Adams School Board members authorized administrators to include Upper Adams Intermediate School as a proposed name in an upcoming community survey.
The survey is planned as the district prepares to close Bendersville Elementary and move its students to an enlarged Arendtsville facility at 136 Fohl St., which would then house all of the district’s fourth, fifth, and sixth graders.
The goal is to combine the “best of both schools,” and the proposed new name “may be the best way to do that,” Superintendent Wesley Doll said.
A change would avoid “favoritism” and promote integration of the two schools’ “cultures,” he said.
Board members John Regentin and Tom Wilson both praised the potential name as “reasonable.”
Architectural firm representatives presented a progress report on the Arendtsville project.
Contractors are expressing healthy interest in the project, which is “good news on the bidding front,” said Scott Cousin of the Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates firm in Mechanicsburg.
Bids are to be sought beginning July 31 and construction could be under way by mid-September, he said.
Expectations are that construction will be complete in August 2020, in time for the building to be used that fall, Cousin said.
It would not be cost-effective to dig up and move playground equipment from Bendersville, but plans call for creation of additional flat space at Arendtsville where playground equipment could be added later as required, Cousin said.
An increase to 85 parking spaces is planned, along with increased capacity to handle buses and students dropped off by parents, he said.
Approvals including determining sewage capacity needs are pending before Arendtsville borough officials, Cousin said.
Plans and projections have changed little since the district conducted a formal public hearing on the project in May, Cousin said.
Heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and lighting improvements at Arendtsville, planned as part of a district-wide energy-efficiency project, would push the total estimated project cost to approximately $12.4 million.
Classroom and gym expansions are planned. A multi-purpose room now used as a gym and for other purposes would become a new cafeteria while “the kitchen will be expanded into the former cafeteria and fully renovated to meet the food service needs. A new gymnasium will be constructed along with a new stage. The stage is sized for use as a band classroom during the day. Renovations will also occur to the existing nurse suite, administration suite, secure entry vestibule, and existing toilet rooms,” an information booklet on the project reads.
A new school would cost a “minimum” of $25 million, according to the booklet, which also cites limited space for expansion at Bendersville and changes in educational and technological requirements since the two schools were built in the 1950s and both renovated in 1989.
The project is to be financed through past debt restructuring and continuation of debt payments already built into the district’s budget, requiring no new property tax increases, according to the booklet.
