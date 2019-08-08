An increase in internal investigations of corrections officers is unique to Adams County Prison, according to a union director.
American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) District Council 89 represents county prison employees in Lebanon, Lancaster, Franklin and Cumberland, as well as some employees at state corrections facilities, said Steve Mullen, director of district council 89.
“This problem right now is unique to Adams County Prison,” Mullen said regarding internal investigations.
Mullen said he has not seen the same jump in formal investigations of corrections officers at prisons in neighboring counties.
“In those counties, as far as I know, there hasn’t been any increase in investigations,” Mullen said.
Mullen was prompted to submit a Letter to the Editor, published Tuesday in the Gettysburg Times, after hearing AFSCME members who were “very upset and concerned about the misstatements by officials with regards to this.”
“They made it seem like it was the union’s fault,” Mullen said.
As part of the collective bargaining agreement, Adams County Prison Warden Katy Hileman previously said the prison administration is “required to formally place any staff member under a formal investigation.”
Adams County Solicitor Molly Mudd indicated union officials requested a “formal investigation piece” to protect their members.
Those statements were “misleading” because it is within management’s purview to choose what to investigate, Mullen said.
If an employee shows up two minutes late to work, the supervisor could just talk to the individual, instead of initiating a formal investigation, according to Mullen.
“The union is there to help these employees and make it better for them, not make it worse,” Mullen said. “We are committed to resolving any issue that comes along. We are one part in a two-part solution to this. Hopefully, the county will agree to sit down with us and start talking about the issues.”
Mudd emailed a statement Wednesday, agreeing with “Mullen’s statement in the newspaper that any attempt to discuss labor relations between AFSCME and Adams County ‘in a public setting such as this would be counterproductive.’”
“Adams County has always discussed union matters in good faith and will continue to do so,” Mudd wrote.
Mullen did not have numbers at hand of the increase in these investigations but noted the staff member who works with the Adams County Prison has indicated “there has been an increase in the number of formal investigations” there.
Lancaster County Prison has “a very formal process” for corrections employees to go through prior to any discipline, which includes a hearing and the opportunity to present evidence, Mullen said.
“And that’s a good thing,” Mullen said. “I don’t see Lancaster County ... excessively investigating employees.”
The primary job of a corrections officer is to keep prisoners and the public safe, according to Mullen.
Mullen called the formal investigations “a management style.”
Former staff members, including a current employee who recently came forward, say low morale, internal investigations into its officers, and “a toxic” work environment all contributed to the Adams County Prison seeing a 26-percent turnover rate this year.
This year’s turnover rate among officers is the highest in the last five years.
A current corrections officer at the Adams County Prison who asked to be unnamed for fear of retaliation proved their employment has been placed under investigation several time within the last year. The gender of the individual and time frame of the employment are not being revealed to protect the person’s identity.
“We have such a small facility. There is not a reason administration should not know our names,” the individual said. “The few times I have seen Warden Hileman and Deputy Warden (Larry) Snyder just saying ‘hello’ would be a good thing to do.”
The employee said staff only sees management “if we get in trouble or if we have a hearing for an investigation.”
“If we were actually treated with respect, I think a lot of people would stay there longer,” the employee said. “It is not worth the hassle.”
“The fact we are worried of retaliation” shows the dynamic inside the prison, the person said.
At a recent shift briefing, corrections officers were blamed for Suboxone and a needle from the medical department getting into the prison, according to the employee.
Corrections officers “are at fault for everything,” the employee said.
Two former employees also came forward on condition of anonymity about their experiences at the prison.
A former male employee who was there for a couple years never was investigated or written up, but the fear of getting in trouble resulted in anxiety, he said.
“It feels beyond anything that is normal. It felt like everyday someone is getting fired or getting in trouble,” the man said.
While the individual got along with staff, he saw people getting investigated for all kinds of things.
Three male corrections officers were placed under investigation for ripping a blank piece of paper from a logbook, which he described as a composition notebook.
Another former employee said she worked at Adams County Prison for more than one year.
The woman was put under investigation after witnessing and reporting that a lieutenant told another corrections officer “to go hang yourself.”
The other officer went to the warden and security, and the woman was “put under investigation for lying on paperwork because our stories didn’t match,” she said.
The woman spent 21 business days worrying whether she would lose her job and health benefits for her child, she said.
Eventually, Snyder, who was a captain at the time, pulled her and her union representative into a meeting to say he “couldn’t prove who was lying.”
“Of course, I hope my staff are all happy and wish I was capable of creating a perfect environment for them,” Hileman said in July. “We all work in an extremely challenging and stressful environment. As an administrator, the reality for me is that I sometimes have to make difficult decisions that are not popular because the decision is the right thing to do.”
Hileman, who was appointed warden in February, does not believe one person or group is “responsible for low morale or high morale.”
“It is an issue much more complex than that,” she previously said. “In my opinion, morale is best affected when all parties make a conscious decision and exert effort into being the change they want to see.”
