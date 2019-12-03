OATH — Tamela McConaghy, right, Gettysburg Area School District human resources coordinator and public notary, administers the oath of office to Gettysburg Area School Board members who were elected in November. Pictured, from left, are Al Moyer, Timon Linn, Tim Seigman, Michael Dickerson and AmyBeth Hodges.
Kenneth Hassinger was elected president of the Gettysburg Area School Board Tuesday night in a split vote.
Michael Dickerson, a newly-elected board member who took office Tuesday, nominated Hassinger during the annual reorganization meeting. Hassinger has been on the board since 2017 and participated in Tuesday’s meeting via phone due to a vacation he said has been planned for about a year. Returning member Kathleen Platt nominated Carrie Soliday, who has also been on the board since 2017.
