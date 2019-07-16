Blunt force injuries caused the death of a man found lying at Fairfield Road (Pa. Route 116) and Bullfrog Road Friday night, Adams County Coroner Pat Felix said.
How the injuries, primarily to his head, occurred remains under investigation by Felix’s office and the Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigations Unit, Felix said Monday.
Authorities were dispatched at 10:20 p.m. after a passer-by found Chambersburg resident Judd Phillip Reasner, 37, at the location just east of Fairfield, Felix said.
Reasner was declared dead at Gettysburg Hospital Friday at 11:03 p.m., she said.
Reasner was initially alive at the scene in Hamiltonban Township, but died despite “resuscitative efforts,” Felix said.
Once emergency medical personnel arrived, “they were working on him the whole time,” she said.
An autopsy Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown led to the determination of the cause of death, she said.
Results of routine toxicological testing are weeks away, Felix said.
Firefighters were dispatched about 10:30 p.m. and remained on the scene until about 4:40 a.m., Fairfield Fire & Emergency Medical Services Deputy Chief Adam Jacobs said Sunday.
The fire company provided lighting for investigators at the scene and blocked traffic at Carrolls Tract, Cold Springs, and Girl Scout roads, he said.
State police Saturday confirmed a criminal investigation is under way. A state police spokesperson said no additional information was available Monday.
