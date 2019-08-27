Officials at the Biglerville Historical and Preservation Society (BHPS) are proud to say that you’d have to look high and low to find another organization and actual museum dedicated to the industry of apple growing and marketing.
It’s pretty obvious the members of the BHPS think it’s a pretty big deal.
Board members Cindy Heller, who has spent her entire life in Adams County and in the apple industry, and slightly more recent resident Bob Wenger sat in the downstairs of the old Ditzler Barn in Biglerville last week and talked about some of the struggles involved in launching the museum and the society itself in an era of big change in the industry.
The BHPS was founded in 1981 with the goal of establishing a museum to celebrate and honor the apple industry that is so important to the local and state economy.
Before a decade was past, they had done it, and the National Apple Museum opened its doors for the first time.
Then, as now, the work at the society and in the museum is performed by volunteers, up to and including Wenger’s eyebrow-raising peanut brittle in the gift shop.
The pair said the museum offers tours, but visitation at present is by appointment only.
Part of that, comes from a decline in membership the board believes is temporary.
“At our peak membership in the society, we had 900 members, with about 200 of those being really active,” Wenger said. “Today, our total membership is down to about 200, so….”
Heller said another factor is many locals grew up, as she did, working in the fruit industry, with the emphasis on the word “work.”
“So, a lot of people around here don’t find it terribly novel. But the truth is, a lot of the children of local owners are not interested in taking over the family business, so I think we’ll see more and more younger people in the region coming along and being curious about what their family used to do for a living. It’s still an important industry, definitely, but how it’s being done, how modern it is, is very different from the old days,” Heller said.
In an article written about the founding of the BHPS around 1990, Wenger told BHPS member and sometimes reporter the late Violet Ondeck that apples were grown intensely in Adams County before it was even Adams County. The county was sliced off the west end of York County in 1800.
Biglerville, originally named Middletown in 1817, was officially re-named as Biglerville in 1903, honoring Pennsylvania Gov. William Bigler.
The state’s founder William Penn made it a point to require the planting of at least one apple tree on every plot of land he sold, Wenger told Ondeck.
“It was required before you even built your house,” Wenger said. “Penn wanted to be sure that the settlers had a ready source of food at hand.”
Right around the founding of the society, former president Harold Griffie noted that while nearly everybody had apple trees of some number, one local farmer did something odd.
“About 1883, a local farmer had this idea to plant ten acres of apple trees. Everybody wondered why he would do such a thing. But then when the apples were profitable, they thought maybe he had something going,” Griffie said.
Still, for a while, apple production moved along at a leisurely pace, until the railroads showed up.
The railroads changed everything, practically overnight.
“Starting in the 1880s, apples stored in barrels were being loaded in Aspers, Gardners, Biglerville, Gettysburg for shipment off to market,” Wenger has said in several interviews over the decades.
Wood barrels are mere curiosities today, but south central Pennsylvania is one of the most concentrated fruit culture regions in the U.S., with nationally known producers and a broad range of support industries, according to BHPS material.
The museum’s permanent home today is in a 92-by-50-foot bank barn, built in 1857 by Valentine Sillik and was in the Sillik family until 1950 when it was sold to the Ditzler family, who eventually donated it to the BHPS.
As she told the story of fruit growing in the area, Heller related how the technology essentially was built to shape itself to the way the trees grew naturally. In the present, agricultural science has worked to reshape the trees to require few workers, and less work, factors that reshape the land on which the trees grow and the size of the trees. Many hybridized trees today begin producing apples within their first year and are much smaller.
“In the old days, apple trees grew to be 25 or 30 feet tall,” Heller said. “Those kinds of trees are becoming more rare.”
The over-arching mission and the BHPS itself is to preserve and exhibit the “history and attendant artifacts pertaining to the Apple and Tree Fruit Industry’s history and contributions to the development and growth of Adams County,” according to the BHPS website.
Exhibits include early picking, packing, and shipping of fruit, pest management, commercial fruit processing equipment, early orchard photographs and a recreated 1880’s farm kitchen and a general store. The museum also features collections of farming implements, apple peelers and fruit labels and much more apple memorabilia.
Events at the museum
In addition to the regular events posted below, the Apple Museum is available for birthday parties, reunions, and conventions.
Hard Cider Tasting Party: Nov. 30, from noon to 10 p.m., at the National Apple Museum, 154 W. Hanover St., Biglerville, PA 17307-9442. More details to be announced.
First Hard Cider Tasting Party of 2020, May 23, also to be held at the National Apple Museum, with a slightly different flavor for this coming year’s National Apple season.
“The cast and crew from the Discovery show, Road Trip Masters, came to do an episode on the National Apple Museum on July 19th of this year. It will be shown during their 2020 season, which starts next April,” Wenger said. “We invited Catie Englebert, the 2018 PA Apple Queen, to participate in the episode. It was a very enjoyable day for all of us.”
The show also went horseback riding on the Gettysburg Battlefield.
More information on the Road Trip Masters show is available at www.roadtripmasters.com.
