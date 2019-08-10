An Adams County jury acquitted an Aspers woman Friday of attempted homicide.
Jessica Jo Silks, 47, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury and simple assault, following the two-day trial.
The jury, made up of eight women and four men, deliberated for approximately two hours before rendering its split verdict.
“I am very pleased that the jury found Ms. Silks not guilty of attempted homicide,” Adams County Chief Public Defender Kristin Rice said. “They were an attentive, thoughtful jury who had a difficult task, because this case is a sad one for all parties involved.”
Rice represented Silks, and Adams County First Assistant District Attorney Roy Keefer and Assistant District Attorney Daniel Topper were the lead prosecutors throughout the trial that spanned Thursday and Friday.
The testimony presented was emotional with two different versions of events from Silks and her mother, a victim of domestic violence who will not be identified by name.
Silks’s mother was stabbed in the neck during a Dec. 16 encounter, authorities alleged. One version painted the encounter as an accident, while another claimed Silks intentionally stabbed her mother, according to the testimony.
Silks, who has a history of severe depression, testified she attempted self-harm five times in her life.
Silks’ marriage ended in divorce after 17 years, resulting in her losing her home and eventually her job. She also lost custody of her children, she said.
Days leading up to Dec. 16, Silks felt her “world was crashing.”
Her boyfriend at the time wanted to postpone their wedding after an argument, according to Silks.
Silks took a small knife from the kitchen and carried it everywhere with her throughout the weekend, thinking about harming herself, she said, getting emotional.
On Dec. 16, Silks was waiting for a text message from her then boyfriend on her mother’s phone because she did not have a cell phone signal at the Aspers residence.
Her boyfriend said he was talking with her mother about getting the defendant help and taking her to a hospital, according to Silks’s recollection.
“I was heartbroken,” Silks said.
Silks said she pulled the knife out from her sweater pocket and asked her mother why she would not let her harm herself.
Her mother grabbed onto Silks’s wrists to stop her daughter, according to testimony.
Silks recalled not letting her mother leave the house.
“I wouldn’t let her out. She was going to make me go to the hospital,” Silks said.
At one point, Silks and her mother fell over the sofa, which led to an injury to her mother’s neck, she said.
Rice asked Silks if she tried killing her mother that day.
“Absolutely not,” Silks said. “I would never hurt my own mother.”
When Silks’s mother testified, she, too, became visibly upset recalling what happened on Dec. 16.
Her mother said Silks grabbed her by the turtleneck she was wearing and stood behind her with the knife over her left side of the neck.
Silks and her mother not only contrasted on the sequence of events, but they had different locations of where the stabbing occurred. Silks said the stabbing occurred in the living room, while her mother said it was in the kitchen of the residence.
The prosecution presented more than 20 photos of the crime scene, including images of the victim’s injury to her neck. The 9-1-1 dispatch call from Silks was played for the jury twice – once from the prosecution and a partial version of it during Rice’s closing argument.
Keefer displayed the knife allegedly used in the encounter to the jury, in addition to a diagram of a neck to show how severe the victim’s injuries could have been.
Emergency responders, an expert in emergency medicine, Silks’s ex-boyfriend, and Pennsylvania State Police troopers provided testimony for the prosecution.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Joshua Yoder, who filed the charges against the defendant, told the jury Silks did not mention self-harming at all in his interactions with her.
Within minutes, Rice asked about a page in Yoder’s police report that indicated Silks’s mental health history. Rice read the statement made by Silks that noted she was attempting to harm herself during the incident.
Rice asked Yoder if he stood by his police report.
“Yes,” he replied.
After court proceedings Friday, Keefer thanked Yoder and the Pennsylvania State Police for their work in the case.
“As always, this office appreciates the service of the jury,” Keefer said. “This was obviously an emotional case from all sides, and the jury was able to focus and render a verdict based on the evidence.”
Keefer also thanked the victim, noting “her strength made this verdict possible.”
Sentencing was set Aug. 22 at 8:30 a.m., according to Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shawn Wagner, who presided at the trial. Wagner said bail conditions of $100,000 cash will remain.
