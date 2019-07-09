A police pursuit exceeding 100 mph resulted in nine charges against a Gardners man.
Brandon Starner, 28, was charged with fleeing police, reckless endangerment, driving left of center, a lane violation, a stop sign violation, a U-turn violation, driving at unsafe speed, careless driving, and reckless driving, according to a magisterial docket.
Pennsylvania State Trooper Brandon Black followed a silver Ford Focus southward on Biglerville Road in Biglerville June 29 about 12:11 a.m., according to a probable cause affidavit he filed.
When the Focus was traveling approximately 57 mph in a 45-mph zone, Black activated the car’s emergency lights and siren near Goldenville Road, according to the affidavit.
The Focus slowed and moved toward the shoulder but did not stop before turning west onto Goldenville, where it “immediately began to accelerate to a high rate of speed,” the affidavit reads.
Black followed and saw the Focus pass several other vehicles, according to the affidavit.
“I was traveling in excess of 100 mph at times and the vehicle was pulling away from me,” Black wrote in the affidavit.
“The vehicle turned right on Mummasburg Road without using a turn signal or stopping at the stop sign” and continued “at a high rate of speed,” the officer alleged in the affidavit.
After about five minutes, Black terminated the pursuit just north of Arendtsville, he wrote.
The Focus was registered to Starner and Black obtained surveillance footage showing Starner and a woman leaving the 7-Eleven store, at 110 S. Main St., Biglerville, about 12:10 a.m., according to the affidavit.
On July 1, Black met with Starner at his residence, where he is alleged to have said “I saw the lights and I ran,” according to the affidavit.
Black met with the woman, who said “she was in fear for her life because Starner was driving so fast” and “Starner had to get new brakes and rotors on his car because of the way he was driving that night,” the affidavit reads.
Unsecured bail of $25,000 was set for Starner, according to the docket, meaning he did not have to post cash but would be liable for that amount if he would fail to appear in court or violate bail conditions.
The fleeing charge is a felony, the endangerment charge a misdemeanor, and the rest are summary charges, according to the docket.
