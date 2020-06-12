Two vehicles and a sign were spray painted with racial slurs in the Littlestown area.
Pennsylvania State Police troopers were called to the 6600 block of Baltimore Pike (Pa. Route 97) at 7:17 a.m. Tuesday where they saw “a wooden sign that had been defaced with black spray paint spelling out a racial slur and a phallic symbol,” according to a state police release.
