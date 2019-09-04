Collaborating For Youth (CFY) and the Adams County Overdose Awareness Taskforce hosted the community’s first Overdose Awareness Day memorial walk Aug. 30.
A wave of purple glowsticks illuminated Gettysburg Friday evening as more than 100 people walked in remembrance of those effected by drug use.
“The task force seeks to raise awareness of the opioid overdose crisis by increasing knowledge in the community with events such as this one,” according to Michelle Kern, development and coalition coordinator for CFY.
Andrea Dolges, CFY’s executive director and community mobilizer, was sorry people had to meet under such tragic circumstances.
“I really appreciate the community humbly coming together with unconditional love,” she said. “The opioid crisis is the blight of our generation.”
Understanding how overwhelming the event could be, the Adams County Debriefing Trauma Response Team was on site to assist and make sure everyone felt supported, according to Kern.
Speakers
County Commissioner Marty Qually marveled at the crowd of supporters as he read the Overdose Awareness Day official proclamation in front of the Adams County Court House.
“I’m proud of this community. You’re a credit to this organization,” he said.
The task force is “challenged to initiate discussion about overdose prevention,” Qually said. This involves teaching about the risks and symptoms, and making preventive measures more readily available, he said.
From 2015 to 2018, Adams County Coroner, Pat Felix charted 71 overdose deaths, according to Qually.
Qually grew up during the “Just Say No” drug campaign of the 1980s and 1990s, he said.
“We are here because that clearly didn’t work,” Qually said.
The new message for the opioid crisis should be to focus on what makes us all stronger, said Qually. Sometimes while growing up people lose their way, he said.
Adams County’s first addiction recovery center, the Mercy House, should be open in 2020, said Qually.
This center will have services for recovering addicts and family members, as well as space for seven recovering adult men to live and work together, he said.
“With this group, we’re on the right path,” Qually said.
Overdose Awareness Day is a time of remembrance, but also a time to be proactive, said county Commissioner Jim Martin.
“The rural setting of Adams County does not shield us from drug abuse that has sadly touched the lives of too many families and loved ones,” Martin said.
Martin expressed gratitude to the community for coming out to the memorial walk.
Also speaking was Eric Gladhill, who lost his son Dustin to an Oxycodone overdose in 2008.
“For ten years I didn’t do anything about it,” he said.
Gladhill is now on the Adams County Overdose Awareness Taskforce.
Gladhill proposed “addict” was not the correct term for someone with a substance abuse disorder. He suggested maybe everyone was addicted to something that made them feel good, whether it was coffee, watching sports or even exercising, he said.
“Some addictions are more positive than others,” according to Gladhill.
People effected by substance abuse disorders are everyday individuals who need help, he said.
“We all need to come together. It takes a whole community” he said.
Participants
Signs and banners were held high as the walkers were escorted by Gettysburg police along Baltimore, Water Street and Stratton streets.
Lynne Bishop and her family walked in remembrance of her daughter Brooke Fiorentino, who died of a heroin overdose at age 26, she said.
Bishop was a leader in working with county commissioners to create the task force and “save lives,” she said.
“I don’t want any mother to go through what I did,” Bishop said.
Every summer, retirees Kay Heims and her husband Scott take their recreational vehicle on trips to escape the Florida heat, she said. Along the way, they look for overdose awareness events to honor her daughter, according to Kay.
The Heims have gone to Overdose Awareness Day events in Florida, Texas and now Pennsylvania to tell the story of her daughter Danielle Jerrels, who died of a heroin overdose at age 23, she said.
It all started when Jerrels was given a “big bottle of pills,” following oral surgery, Kay said.
The family found out early and tried everything to help, including detox and 90-day programs, according to Kay. Jerrels was in and out of rehab for years, before she was finally in a sober living home and seemed healthy, Kay said. It was in that recovery home in 2015 she began a relationship with another user and overdosed, according to Kay.
Kay blames the drug companies that “push pills,” she said.
“Addiction doesn’t discriminate. She was a brilliant, self-sufficient, college graduate,” Kay said.
In agreement was Carrie Small, who lost her stepdaughter in December.
“There are no prejudices with addiction. It doesn’t choose race or age,” she said.
Small is hopeful community events will make people more aware of how many people the crisis is affecting.
“It’s a learning process,” she said.
She encouraged everyone to reach out to their loved ones.
“Don’t just assume it’s all OK,” Small said.
A major issue in dealing with the opioid crisis is the fear of criticism which keeps people from asking for help, according to Tashina Carter, a former addict.
“The stigma surrounding the addiction is a little more powerful than the addiction itself,” she said.
She wrote in purple marker on her paper lantern, “Addicts are angels born with one wing. We must embrace one another in order to fly.”
The walk ended at Lincoln Square where seven large photographs were posted of people who lost their lives to overdoses, reminding everyone they were gone but never forgotten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.