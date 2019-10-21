The Rotary Club of Gettysburg presented its Dwight David Eisenhower Humanitarian Award to John Kramb at its meeting Monday. Pictured, from left, are: Rep. Dan Moul, Kramb, Rotary Club of Gettysburg President Brad Hoch, Rotary District 7390 Governor Paddy Rooney.
Rotary Club of Gettysburg President Brad Hoch believes John Kramb is “a man of commitment, action and heart.”
The Orrtanna resident has been busy since joining Rotary in 2005. He has not only donated thousands of dollars to the Rotary Polio Plus Fund, which works to eradicate polio around the world, but he has also taken three trips to India to help administer polio vaccines to children.
