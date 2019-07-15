State police launched a criminal investigation following the death of a man found lying on a road Friday just east of Fairfield.
A passer-by found Judd Phillip Reasner, 37, of Chambersburg, at the intersection of Fairfield Road (Pa. Route 116) and Bullfrog Road in Hamiltonban Township, Adams County Chief Deputy Francis Dutrow said Sunday.
Reasner was declared dead at Gettysburg Hospital, Dutrow said.
An autopsy was planned today at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, said Dutrow, who declined to release further information because an investigation was under way.
“The Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the death,” according to a police news release, which listed the time of the incident as 10:22 p.m.
Firefighters were dispatched about 10:30 p.m. and remained on the scene until about 4:40 a.m., Fairfield Fire & Emergency Medical Services Deputy Chief Adam Jacobs said.
The fire company provided lighting for investigators at the scene and blocked traffic at Carrolls Tract, Cold Springs, and Girl Scout roads, he said.
