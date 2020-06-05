Strong thunderstorms downed trees and utility wires Thursday evening in many areas of Adams County.
Hundreds of customers were without electricity in numerous locations.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms. High 79F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 5, 2020 @ 5:43 am
Strong thunderstorms downed trees and utility wires Thursday evening in many areas of Adams County.
Hundreds of customers were without electricity in numerous locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.