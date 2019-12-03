A Gettysburg man goes on trial Wednesday for sex assault charges involving a minor.
Mark Byron Brown, 55, is charged with the following felonies: involuntary deviate sexual intercourse-juvenile, indecent assault-juvenile, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, defendant age 18 or above, according to criminal information filed by the Adams Country District Attorney’s office.
