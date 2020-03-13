WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital has constructed an outdoor assessment area so staff can evaluate and collect test samples from patients who may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to hospital spokesperson Will Lavery.
“Based on current patient needs, the outdoor area has not yet been put into operation,” Lavery said Friday afternoon. “The hospital will begin using this location for screenings when appropriate and as needed.”
