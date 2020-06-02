Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday the deadline in six counties, not including Adams County, for returning mail-in ballots for the June 2 primary election will be extended by one week from when polls close at 8 p.m.
Mail-in ballots cannot be turned in at regular polling places during today’s primary election, Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually said.
The Elections & Voter Registration Office is open to receive ballots until 8 p.m. at the Adams County Courthouse at Middle and Baltimore streets in Gettysburg, he said.
Poll workers cannot leave their stations to deliver such ballots prior to the deadline, Qually said. Pandemic precautions will be in place at polling places.
Separate entrance and exit doors will be in place where possible, Qually said, and doors will generally be propped open so voters don’t need to touch them.
Those casting ballots may also notice such measures as plexiglass shields to protect poll workers, tape on floors to aid in social distancing, and informational signs, Qually said.
Pens provided at polling places are to be sanitized between uses, or voters may bring their own blue or black ballpoints, he said. Felt-tip pens are forbidden because their ink bleeds through the double-sided ballots, preventing computerized equipment from reading them, Qually said.
Curtains have been removed from older voting units to avoid the need to touch them, he said, while newer tables feature tall dividers between individual voters.
A low turnout is expected because presidential nominations appear to be settled already, and there are no contested races beyond that for state auditor and party convention delegates, Qually said. “We’re hoping for an early night,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.