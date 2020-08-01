A York Springs man is accused of striking two people’s heads with a ball peen hammer Thursday morning before fleeing in a black 2013 Jeep Cherokee SUV, according to charging documents.
“A trail of blood” led through a York Springs residence where a bloody hammer lay on the ground below a balcony, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Charges were filed against Luis Marrero-Beltran, 37, according to a magisterial docket.
An arrest warrant was issued but Marrero-Beltran was not in custody as of late Friday afternoon, according to a state police spokesperson.
A person told police Marrero-Beltran hit him in the head with a hammer “multiple time while he was sleeping in his bed,” according to the affidavit filed by Trooper Logan Howell.
“At least three visible impact injuries on his forehead area” were consistent with hammer strikes, according to the affidavit.
The person “seemed disoriented and required immediate medical attention,” and was transported by ambulance to Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, according to the affidavit.
A second person told police she awoke to hear the first “screaming for help” and ran to his room where “she saw Marrero-Beltran hitting” the other person with the hammer, according to the affidavit.
She told police Marrero-Beltran “chased and shoved” her and the other person “through the living room while swinging the hammer at them,” according to the affidavit.
The woman told police “she was struck in her right jaw area with the hammer,” where bruising and swelling were visible, according to the affidavit.
She said attacks continued on the balcony until she “was eventually able to get the hammer from Marrero-Beltran and threw it over the balcony onto the ground below,” according to the affidavit.
The woman said “Marrero-Beltran then ran into the house, took her keys, and used her car to flee,” according to the affidavit.
Logan was dispatched to the Main Street residence at 6:57 a.m., according to the affidavit.
Charges include a felony count of aggravated assault alleging Marrero-Beltran showed “extreme indifference to the value of human life” by striking the male victim “in the head multiple times with a ball peen hammer,” according to Howell’s criminal complaint.
Charges also included two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, four misdemeanor counts of simple assault, and two summary counts of harassment, according to the complaint.
