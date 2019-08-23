Totem Pole Playhouse has announced the final production in the Playhouse’s new summer subscription series, “Wrong Turn at Lungfish” by legendary writer/director, Garry Marshall and acclaimed screenwriter, Lowell Ganz.
Marshall began his career in New York writing for the original “Tonight Show with Jack Parr” before moving to Los Angeles where he became a staff writer on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Lucy Show” starring Lucille Ball. He went on to create some of the all-time classic television shows of the 70s and 80s. Lowell Ganz is best known for writing such classic motion pictures as “Splash,” “Parenthood,” and “A League of Their Own,” directed by Marshall’s younger sister Penny Marshall.
Totem Pole’s Producing Artistic Director, Rowan Joseph, worked alongside Marshall for five years at the Falcon Theatre in Burbank, CA which Marshall owned and which Joseph and Marshall’s daughter, Kathleen Marshall, operated.
Joseph also appeared in several movies directed by Marshall including “Raising Helen,” “The Princess Diaries 2” and “Valentine’s Day;” as well as, acting alongside Marshall in the feature film, “Chronic Town,” at 2008 the Sundance Film Festival.
“Garry loved the theater as much as he did movies or softball for that matter,” Joseph said, “Wrong Turn at Lungfish is one of the few times he was able to find the time to write for the stage. It’s a smart, funny, adult comedy that I love.”
The play premiered at the Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago in 1990 starring John Mahoney (from Frasier) and Laurie Metcalf (from Roseanne). Stephen Eich who served as Steppenwolf’s Managing Director from 1979 to 1995 is directing the Totem Pole production.
“I met Rowan when he came to work as a consultant at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles which I was managing at the time,” Eich said. “It’s a terrific play and Totem Pole is one of the great summer theaters in the country. I think the audiences are going to really enjoy it.”
The production will start with half-price preview performances Aug. 24 at 2 and 8 p.m. The show opens with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Aug. 25 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 8 at the 343-seat Playhouse located in Caledonia State Park.
