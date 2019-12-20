A woman escaped injury after her SUV hit a vehicle and damaged a house in downtown Gettysburg Thursday.
The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. at S. Franklin and W. Middle Street when the woman, whose name was not provided, was driving east on Middle Street, ran a red light and hit a pickup truck, which was turning right from Franklin Street, Gettysburg Borough police said. She then hit the house at 152 W. Middle St. Police said there were no injuries. Police had the scene blocked off to traffic forcing motorists to detour.
