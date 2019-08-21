A former Adams County corrections officer twice used pepper spray on a “calmly standing” prison inmate, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Gettysburg borough resident Nicholas John Sekela, 54, was charged with official oppression and simple assault, both misdemeanors, and harassment, a summary offense, according to a magisterial docket.
A summons was issued for Sekela, whose preliminary hearing is set Oct. 2, according to a Tuesday release from Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett.
The charges stem from an incident April 27 at Adams County Prison, according to the affidavit filed Monday by Trooper Cameron Beck.
In early May, Beck reviewed surveillance video of the incident, after being called to the facility in Straban Township by Warden Katy Hileman, according to the affidavit.
The video showed Sekela “shaking a bottle of OC (oleoresin capsicum) spray” as he walked toward the inmate, who was “calmly standing” in the middle of a cell block after being told to stop by another corrections officer, the affidavit reads.
Sekela “immediately sprayed” the inmate “in the face area,” after which the inmate “is still observed calmly standing there handcuffed,” according to the affidavit.
“Sekela then appears to spray” the inmate “a second time in the face with OC spray, causing him to fall to the floor,” the affidavit reads.
The inmate “was never observed resisting, attempting to harm others or himself, damaging property, committing a crime, or attempting to escape,” according to the affidavit.
The inmate alleged Sekela “sprayed him in the face without any verbal commands,” resulting in side-effects of the spray lasting two days but causing no other injuries, according to information provided in the affidavit.
“Multiple attempts to interview” Sekela “were unsuccessful,” according to the affidavit.
Sinnett thanked state police “for their thorough investigation” and “the cooperation of the staff,” including the warden.
The facility “is staffed by conscientious professionals who perform in their various roles in an exceptional manner each and every day. This one isolated action by a rogue former employee should not be meant to construe the facility in any other way,” the release reads.
The prison is located at 45 Major Bell Lane.
