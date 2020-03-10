WINNERS — Twelve second through fifth grade Alloway Creek Elementary students were honored this March as winners of the Veterans of Foreign Wars coloring contest. Four students will go on to the competition’s district level, according to elementary principal Chip Fissel.
Littlestown Veterans of Foreign Wars applauded Thunderbolts during a recent patriotic coloring contest.
Embracing red, white, and blue crayons, 12 Alloway Creek Elementary students put their skills of coloring between the lines to the test on posters displaying an American flag and a proud bald eagle, according to elementary school principal Chip Fissel.
