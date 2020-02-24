Mary Lincoln of Gettysburg was recently feted by her walking club friends on her 99th birthday. Here Lincoln is visited at her SpiriTrust apartment by her long-time friend and former neighbor Denis Meany.
The Gettysburg Walking Club celebrated the birthday of one of its oldest member on Feb. 11. Mary Lincoln, a Gettysburg resident, turned 99 years old. Lincoln has been involved with the Gettysburg Walking Club for 36 years.
Michael Cooper-White/Gettysburg Times
As far as we know, Mary Todd Lincoln never set foot in the town made famous by her husband’s Gettysburg address. But Mary Berry Lincoln has lived in the area and trekked around the world for the past four decades.
The 99-year-old was feted by 30 fellow members of the Gettysburg Walking Club at a birthday celebration on Feb. 11. Lincoln has been a member of the club since shortly after moving to Pennsylvania from Baltimore in the early 1980s.
