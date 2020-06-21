Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. High around 90F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.