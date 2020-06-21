Firefighters used fans Saturday morning to remove smoke from the Keystone Fur Dressing building near Aspers.
“The smoke came from a freezer that was not in use,” according to a post on the Bendersville Community Fire Department’s Facebook page.
Updated: June 22, 2020 @ 2:16 am
