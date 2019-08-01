The Bendersville Community Fire Company’s 100th carnival, which runs through Saturday night, links tradition with the future, said Dave Taylor, former chief and president.
Offering everything from rides for kids to live music to Friday’s “Small Town Big Fireworks” show at 10:45 p.m., this year’s event is dedicated to the memory of Marie Hess, who died in May and was key to the carnival’s traditional fare of “nice homemade pot pie,” Taylor said.
As president of the company’s auxiliary for more than 20 years, Hess exemplified the tradition of long-term volunteering that continues to make the company “a family,” Taylor said.
“She was able to bring the community in to help in the kitchen” during the carnival, and was “instrumental” in building community support for a new facility for the company, which was completed in 2003, he said.
During Wednesday night’s well-attended opening session, two attractions aimed at kids illustrated the carnival’s links between the past and future.
One was “a hand-built pedal car kids ride that was built by the fire company members in the early 1950s and has been giving kids rides for over 65 years,” according to carnival information on Facebook.
The other is brand new. To create a colorful photo opportunity, kids can look through an opening and “become” the firefighter in a brightly painted scene.
The idea is build young people’s interest in serving their community through the fire company, said Taylor, who became a junior Bendersville firefighter at age 12 and went on to serve for 42 years, following in his father’s footsteps.
The junior program still exists, along with many opportunities for people of all ages to become involved. Information is available at www.bendersvillefireco.com.
From working in the kitchen at fundraisers to directing traffic to fighting fires, “a volunteer fire company has a job for everybody,” Taylor said.
The carnival has always been an important source of funds for the company, and today accounts for $25,000 to $30,000 of an approximately $250,000 annual budget, Taylor said as he sold drawing tickets near the carnival’s entrance behind the fire facility at 144 Park St.
The carnival’s culmination is planned Saturday evening, with the introduction of fire company queens, who were crowned beginning in the 1950s, recognition of key carnival volunteers, and a presentation of historic information including the reading of carnival-related company meeting minutes from 1919.
“I’ve come up here every single night of every single carnival since I can remember,” Trish Sentz said Wednesday. She grew up across the street from the fire station and now owns the Half Pint Creamery, with three area locations, and for several years has donated some 150 gallons of ice cream for the carnival.
The carnival opens at 4 p.m. each day and closes at 10 tonight and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
