Adams County Commissioners noted the final payment for the county Human Services renovation project Wednesday during their weekly meeting.
The board approved final payment of $253,559 to eciConstruction LLC, Dillsburg, the general contractor on the project. They also noted and approved a change order that saved the county $25,502. The company was the lowest bidder out of five for the project in July 2016. The Human Services building at 525 Boyds School Road, Gettysburg, was dedicated in November 2018. It houses the Children and Youth Services, Domestic Relations, Information Technology, two magisterial district offices, a Court of Common Pleas courtroom, Operational Services, Probation Services and the York-Adams Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities offices. Commissioners bought the former Herff Jones building, which is 91,000-square feet, in October of 2015, according to a press release.
