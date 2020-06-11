The Rotary Club of Gettysburg recently donated $30,000 to South Central Community Action Programs. Pictured from left are, front row, David Laughman, Ken Farabaugh, Rotary Club President Brad Hoch, SCCAP CEO Megan Shreve, Bob Gough, and Anna-Mae Kobbe; second row, Peter Lagerberg, John Berndt, Bill Braun, and John Phillips; third row, Eric Gladhill, Alex J. Hayes, Scott Wehler, Doug Newell, Jed Smith, and Mike Hanson.
The Rotary Club of Gettysburg recently donated $30,000 to South Central Community Action Programs to help the organization assist families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 and the temporary closing of local businesses has significantly impacted Adams County residents, according to SCCAP Chief Executive Officer Megan Shreve. Many essential workers were laid off, lost work, or had increased costs due to the pandemic. The Rotary Club of Gettysburg and its membership are committed to making sure this crisis does not become a life altering event for Adams County families, Rotary President Brad Hoch said.
